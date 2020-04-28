HOTLE: We need to get this right

Gov. Reynolds, are you really sure this is the best idea?
To an extent, this is kind of the light at the end of the tunnel for a lot of people, but, I have to wonder if beginning to reopen Iowa is the best measure to take. Obviously the whole lockdown was never meant to be a permanent solution, but as long as we are already doing it, shouldn’t we keep it up until something can be arranged? I know a vaccine against COVID-19 is still a good year away, but we still have a lot to learn about the disease itself.
For those who don’t know, on Monday, April 27, Reynolds made a proclamation to begin reopening 77 of Iowa’s 99 counties that have had few reports of COVID-19 cases. As of Monday she has lifted the ban on unessential surgeries and is allowing farmers markets to open. Those are probably OK. She is also allowing businesses such as restaurants, malls, fitness centers, libraries and retail stores to operate at 50 percent of their capacity. Muscatine County is not among the 77, as large numbers of cases have been reported in the area.
With so much that we don’t know about COVID-19 and the fact that in many cases COVID-19 hasn’t been detected simply because test kits haven’t been available, I’m left concerned that it may be a little premature to start reopening. While I have faith most people in Iowa have a good deal of common sense and can determine what is safe and what isn’t, there will always be those people who will take this as an “all clear” sign and stop taking any precautions.
My prediction is one of three possible scenarios for reopening the country. The first is people go back to work, resume their lives and normal spending habits, and the economy returns to the way it was before the coronavirus. The second is the country reopens and people return to work, but realize they have a considerable amount of debt in the form of rent and utility payments from their down time and don’t return to their normal spending habits. This will result in a recession. The third, and worst, is the country reopens and people go back to work. The coronavirus then flares up again and the country has to once again close down for months to stop the spread. This is a recipe for another Great Depression.
Hence, why I think it’s so important that we do this right.
I also have to admit that I would feel a lot more comfortable if I didn’t sense the whole political arena involved in this decision. One side is going on about how the disease is not that serious and the economy is the important thing. The other side is arguing that only greedy billionaires want the country to reopen so they can continue to make obscene profits at the risk of their workers’ lives. Neither side is really right. We have to take into account people in the United States who are living hand to mouth with no savings to fall back on who are currently going hungry and are going to be without a place to live once the rent moratorium ends. Don’t forget, 80 percent of the people in the United States couldn’t scrape together $1,000 for an emergency.
Just a quick note to end on — I really wish the national political arena would take a lesson from good old-fashioned Iowa local politics. In this area we have candidates with different viewpoints who argue quite a bit, however if something serious comes up they put aside the pettiness and work as a team for the good of the area. That is something that would have been nice to see come out of Washington, D.C. during a crisis of this magnitude.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.