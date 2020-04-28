HOTLE: We need to get this right

My prediction is one of three possible scenarios for reopening the country. The first is people go back to work, resume their lives and normal spending habits, and the economy returns to the way it was before the coronavirus. The second is the country reopens and people return to work, but realize they have a considerable amount of debt in the form of rent and utility payments from their down time and don’t return to their normal spending habits. This will result in a recession. The third, and worst, is the country reopens and people go back to work. The coronavirus then flares up again and the country has to once again close down for months to stop the spread. This is a recipe for another Great Depression.

Hence, why I think it’s so important that we do this right.