HOTLE: Weather the storm and deal with the aftermath

Driving home, I remember having the strange feeling something was chasing me from Illinois back across the Norbert F. Beckey Bridge into Iowa.

I stopped at Hy-Vee to get dinner. While there I noticed the store was completely out of toilet paper. The large aisle that normally contained many varieties was completely bare. One of the rumors going around was that people worried about the COVID-19 virus should stock up on toilet paper in case of a lockdown. I really don’t understand why someone would stock up on toilet paper as opposed to, believe it or not, food.

It was later I noticed that the parking lot of Hy-Vee was completely full. Looking more closely I could see that many of the license plates on the cars were from Illinois. Asking what happened, I was told the entire state had shut down and these people were stocking up because they didn’t know when the next time they would be able to buy food would be.

That was March 14, 2020. It was just two weeks shy of a year ago. So much for the “30 days to flatten the curve” thing. Of course much has happened since then. On March 19, 2020, Muscatine County had its first confirmed case of COVID-19. On March 31, 2020, Muscatine County had its first fatality. As of this writing, Muscatine County has had 4,509 cases of COVID-19 that we know of and 91 deaths.