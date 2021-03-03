HOTLE: Weather the storm and deal with the aftermath

I remember the day well because the weekend started with Friday the 13th.
It seems as if there is one day in every generation that is etched into people’s minds. I can tell people exactly what I was doing and feeling on Sept. 11, 2001, for example. People older than myself have told me in great detail where they were when man landed on the moon, or when they learned Pearl Harbor was bombed. As we enter March 2021, I’m sure most of us are able to think back a year and remember where we were on the day the country shut down.
It was on a Saturday and I had spent the day visiting Illinois. Like most people I had heard of the COVID-19 pandemic that had recently entered our country, but really did not think anything of it. From what we were being told it sounded as if over 99% of people who get it wouldn’t even know, and the ones who did would have something similar to the flu. Yes, there had been fatalities, but each year there are fatalities from the flu, usually in people who would have less than a year left even if they didn’t get the flu.
My first real hint that something was happening came when I visited SouthPark Mall in Moline. For a Saturday, few people were at the mall. I stopped to get something to eat, only to find the dining area closed as a safety measure. I remember thinking that it was an election year and this was probably just the latest strategy the Democrats had to make then-President Donald Trump look bad. I kind of ignored it.
Driving home, I remember having the strange feeling something was chasing me from Illinois back across the Norbert F. Beckey Bridge into Iowa.
I stopped at Hy-Vee to get dinner. While there I noticed the store was completely out of toilet paper. The large aisle that normally contained many varieties was completely bare. One of the rumors going around was that people worried about the COVID-19 virus should stock up on toilet paper in case of a lockdown. I really don’t understand why someone would stock up on toilet paper as opposed to, believe it or not, food.
It was later I noticed that the parking lot of Hy-Vee was completely full. Looking more closely I could see that many of the license plates on the cars were from Illinois. Asking what happened, I was told the entire state had shut down and these people were stocking up because they didn’t know when the next time they would be able to buy food would be.
That was March 14, 2020. It was just two weeks shy of a year ago. So much for the “30 days to flatten the curve” thing. Of course much has happened since then. On March 19, 2020, Muscatine County had its first confirmed case of COVID-19. On March 31, 2020, Muscatine County had its first fatality. As of this writing, Muscatine County has had 4,509 cases of COVID-19 that we know of and 91 deaths.
Well, a year in and during a recent Muscatine County Board of Supervisors meeting someone made the comment he believes it will be another year before things return entirely to normal. The supervisors did not dispute this statement. We now have vaccine to offer protection against COVID-19, but it is coming into the county at a trickle. Yes, it is very possible it will take a year to inoculate everyone.
So, what do we do? What can we do? Stay safe, stay healthy and keep up hope. We have made many strides in the last year and we are going to come out the other side of this health crisis. As Mark Huston, mayor of Columbus Junction, once astutely told me, this is like a flood, there is little you can do while it is happening, you just have to weather it and deal with the aftermath.