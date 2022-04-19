HOTLE: What's the future of Muscatine Mall?

I really love happy endings and success stories.

I’ll freely admit it. I have many friends who constantly turn their nose up at my love of “happy sappy Hollywood endings” in movies. Hey, their loss. I have to wonder about people like this – if they sabotage themselves with the idea that there are no good endings no matter how hard someone tries. I also tend to believe people attract the same energy that they give out.

About a year ago I wondered what it would take to revitalize the Muscatine Mall. Since I wrote that article, it makes me happy to say that several new businesses have moved into empty storefronts. There is a new collectible game card shop (that moved to an outside store right next to Diamond Dave’s), a new baseball hitting cage complex that I think is an awesome and very creative use of space, and now I’m told a new exercise studio is opening. I even enjoy window shopping at the auction storage area which is all done online and not open to the public. Around Christmastime last year a craft show was held in the hallway of the mall which left me happily searching for a parking space outside.

Still, during one of my trips to Jimmy Johns, a sandwich restaurant inside the mall, which always ends with a walk through the mall, I see there are still plenty of empty spaces including a nice big movie theater.

Since the city received about $3.28 million in American Rescue Plan funds, there have been plenty of people who have come up with ideas on how that money can be used. A group of workers excluded from stimulus payments called Escucha Mi Voz has asked for some of the money to go to them. I sympathize and, while I don’t think every cent should be turned over, I think they should get something. In any event, this is my turn on how I think the funds can be used.

A quick aside — I have been following the progress of the Northland Mall in Sterling, Ill. About a month ago the dying mall was sold and the new owners wanted to see full spaces instead of the 30% occupancy the mall had. Nashville-based Brookwood Capital Advisors, the new owners of the mall, offered up to six months free rent for shops that moved into the mall. I don’t remember the last time I was in Sterling, but I seem to recall it is not even that big of an area.

In a follow-up story I read Planet Fitness moved into the mall, taking the last of the spaces. In about a month the mall had gone from 30% occupancy to 100%. If we get that 80-degree Saturday we have been promised this week, I’m planning on taking a field trip to Sterling and having a look around. I’ve got about 1,000 questions to ask people, especially how the existing businesses felt about new businesses getting a break on rent when they, presumably, didn’t. Of course, the additional foot traffic from the new businesses would do nothing but help them.

Is there any way we can do something like that here? I had always pictured a reinvigorated Muscatine Mall with many local businesses (of course, if a nice big Barnes and Noble wants to move in, who am I to say they can’t?) and there has been quite a bit of work by the Greater Muscatine Chamber of Commerce and Industry with budding local entrepreneurs as part of its Return to Better program. Is there any way the city could have the chamber administer a program that would pay for a certain amount of rent at the mall, or wherever? Reviving a mall is an endeavor that most assuredly takes deep pockets as well as a long-term perspective.

The good news is that in post-COVID America malls and other multi-brand spaces are making a comeback. One of the big secrets is for the mall to build a branded digital marketplace. The idea is to extend the aisle beyond the physical.

Having grown up in the 1980s, I recognize the importance of the local mall, not just for commerce but as a social gathering place. Beginning about 2010, as the online commerce trend began taking off, I began seeing the somewhat disturbing trend of what has been labeled on YouTube as “Dead Malls” — malls that once were vibrant but are now sitting there empty. Yes, there is a Dead Mall video about the Muscatine Mall. I am really looking forward to inviting YouTuber NorthCdogg22 back to the mall to show him all the changes.

