HOTLE: When life gives you lemons, buy locally

With both Black Friday and Cyber Monday just a few weeks away, it may be time to start window shopping in the downtown looking for that special something. Obviously, it would be very hard to make every purchase locally, but even a minor change in buying habits can greatly impact local business. Don’t forget when we spend money locally, it is three times more likely to return to the local economy than buying from a big box store.

In many ways for Muscatine the supply chain issues are a blessing in disguise. As the U.S. (and in fact the world) economy is working to get back on its feet after the COVID-19 shutdown, supporting the businesses that support Muscatine is more important than it ever has been. As always, the best way to support a business is to buy goods and services from them. Especially with the holidays coming up.

We also have to remember that the only way to support local business is not just to spend money with them, although it is their favorite way. People can also support local business by asking for gifts from local businesses, reminding family and friends to shop locally, and attending local events. It seems like only yesterday the farmers market ended and I am currently waiting for the holiday market to be held. It will be held Dec. 11 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the Muscatine Mall.

With the help of local artists and crafters, we will definitely be able to weather the problems with the national supply chain. Always remember, when life gives you lemons, buy locally.

