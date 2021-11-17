HOTLE: When life gives you lemons, buy locally

For the last few weeks, every time I went to buy groceries I noticed little changes making me concerned about the reported supply chain problems. Right as we are finally coming out of the COVID-19 pandemic shutdowns, supply issues are threatening to bring about shortages and out-of-control inflation.
Among issues such as a surge in demand, a short supply of truck drivers – a combination of retirements and many drivers leaving for less stressful jobs – has led to empty store shelves, panicked holiday shoppers and congested coastal ports. Warehouses are overflowing with product as delivery times are skyrocketing. With the blame going to the top, it is liable to be a blue Christmas for President Joe Biden.
Since I started keeping track of this, one of the big things I am noticing is that there is no rhyme or reason to it. Some stores have plenty of a certain item while others are constantly sold out. I’m happy to say since I first noticed this, I have not run into a case where I simply couldn’t find an item I want to buy. However, that scenario may be right down the road.
Of course, we here in Muscatine are unconcerned. Muscatine is a hub for the creative, as one quick walk through our downtown area will show.
Here in Muscatine, instead of having poorly made gifts that were shipped into this country on a freighter that ended up stuck in a port in California, we can have items that were hand crafted by someone locally.
With both Black Friday and Cyber Monday just a few weeks away, it may be time to start window shopping in the downtown looking for that special something. Obviously, it would be very hard to make every purchase locally, but even a minor change in buying habits can greatly impact local business. Don’t forget when we spend money locally, it is three times more likely to return to the local economy than buying from a big box store.
In many ways for Muscatine the supply chain issues are a blessing in disguise. As the U.S. (and in fact the world) economy is working to get back on its feet after the COVID-19 shutdown, supporting the businesses that support Muscatine is more important than it ever has been. As always, the best way to support a business is to buy goods and services from them. Especially with the holidays coming up.
We also have to remember that the only way to support local business is not just to spend money with them, although it is their favorite way. People can also support local business by asking for gifts from local businesses, reminding family and friends to shop locally, and attending local events. It seems like only yesterday the farmers market ended and I am currently waiting for the holiday market to be held. It will be held Dec. 11 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the Muscatine Mall.
With the help of local artists and crafters, we will definitely be able to weather the problems with the national supply chain. Always remember, when life gives you lemons, buy locally.