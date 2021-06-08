May be long gone, but not yet dead or forgotten

Alright, hands up: Who here remembers the Plaza Theatre in the Muscatine Mall? How about what it was like seeing a movie at the Plaza Theatre?
After having the opportunity to write about a couple new businesses that were joining the mall, getting the chance to walk around the mall in the process, I can’t help but think back to how it used to be – how I and I’m sure a lot of other people my age remembered it.
I can’t remember all of the stores and restaurants that were once there per say – unlike my parents, who can tell me all about the stores they visited as teenagers – but for a little kid/eventual teenager like me, the crown jewel of the mall was, of course, the movie theater.
I can distinctly remember the excitement I had (still sorta do) when it came to going to the movies back then. I remember walking down from with my Colorado Elementary class to see movies like “The Polar Express” and “A Series of Unfortunate Events”. I remember going with my family to see the free kids movies during the summer and winter. I remember when I was finally allowed to go to the movies by myself, and ended up seeing films like “Megamind” and “Hotel Transylvania” multiple times. Heck, I have so many memories and feelings when it comes to this particular theater that I ended up writing about it for one of my college admission essays several years ago.
Now, I understand that (like with most nostalgic things) my experiences are not universal and are likely a bit rose-colored. Even with my bias though, I can remember the seats not being the most comfortable as well as being fairly easy to break. The sound system wasn’t always the greatest, and compared to something we have now with the Palms 10 Theater, maybe it was for the best that this theatre stay a memory.
Still, they’re memories I hold dear, representing a spectrum of emotions and feelings. From excitement, to independence, to happiness, to even just contentment - not to mention that vivid feeling that comes when you leave a movie and its late at night, and you make that long quiet walk through the mall back to your car, still thinking about the film you just saw.
Many years after the theater closed, I still think about it from time to time. I wish I could make like those urban explorers on YouTube and just go into the closed theater to see what’s left of it. But, while I’m sure not every person shares my feelings regarding Plaza Theatre, I’m sure most people do have similar feelings regarding one particular store or restaurant – or even just the mall itself – that they visited in its prime.
But as easy as it’d be to claim that the mall is ‘dead’ just because these businesses are long gone, that isn’t quite true. As we’ve already established, there are new businesses moving in, as well as businesses and clubs or organizations that are still open within or outside of the mall. The mall still gets visitors and customers, and for a couple times each year, it truly comes to life.
For some residents, the mall has become the hosting spot for the late autumn and winter farmer’s market events, as well as the temporary spot for Santa’s Workshop every Christmas. The location is also actively used by the city’s Walking Club during the colder months, which I’m sure they appreciate. Memories are still made at this mall, just as much as business is still done at it, and I think that’s worth remembering.
The Muscatine Mall will, likely, never be like it once was. I certainly don’t expect the Plaza Theatre to be refurbished and reopened anytime soon. But just because we can’t turn back the clock doesn’t mean that the mall has no use or that it can’t still be turned into something good. Like its manager Toni Klaren said, the Muscatine Mall is always looking for new businesses and new opportunities, and I truly hope that those come sooner rather than later.