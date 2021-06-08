May be long gone, but not yet dead or forgotten

Now, I understand that (like with most nostalgic things) my experiences are not universal and are likely a bit rose-colored. Even with my bias though, I can remember the seats not being the most comfortable as well as being fairly easy to break. The sound system wasn’t always the greatest, and compared to something we have now with the Palms 10 Theater, maybe it was for the best that this theatre stay a memory.

Still, they’re memories I hold dear, representing a spectrum of emotions and feelings. From excitement, to independence, to happiness, to even just contentment - not to mention that vivid feeling that comes when you leave a movie and its late at night, and you make that long quiet walk through the mall back to your car, still thinking about the film you just saw.

Many years after the theater closed, I still think about it from time to time. I wish I could make like those urban explorers on YouTube and just go into the closed theater to see what’s left of it. But, while I’m sure not every person shares my feelings regarding Plaza Theatre, I’m sure most people do have similar feelings regarding one particular store or restaurant – or even just the mall itself – that they visited in its prime.