Once a marching band kid, always a marching band kid (and fan)

Over the weekend, I had the opportunity to go to the Muskie Marching Band Invitational. As a former band kid myself, it’s always great to get a chance to see other marching bands perform – especially with band competitions not being much of a thing last year.

Although I was a bit disappointed in how rude some of the audience members were – during nearly every performance there were people getting up and either entering or leaving the bleachers despite multiple reminders from the announcer, who I’m sure was getting about as annoyed as I was – the invitational itself was just as enjoyable as I thought it’d be.

Now, if you’ve never been to a band competition or if you’ve only seen marching band performances at half-time, you may not get why competitions like these can be so exciting or enjoyable. But when you’re watching marching shows back-to-back, getting to see the hard work and effort that these young musicians put into each performance while at the same time hearing a variety of different music styles and scores, you can truly see the value in the sport (yes, it’s a sport as well as an art) of marching band.

Every band at this year’s invitational did a great job, though if I had to pick my favorites, I would have to go with the Rockridge High School Marching Rockets and the Clear Creek Amana High School Clipper Marching Band.