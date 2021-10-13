Once a marching band kid, always a marching band kid (and fan)

Over the weekend, I had the opportunity to go to the Muskie Marching Band Invitational. As a former band kid myself, it’s always great to get a chance to see other marching bands perform – especially with band competitions not being much of a thing last year.
Although I was a bit disappointed in how rude some of the audience members were – during nearly every performance there were people getting up and either entering or leaving the bleachers despite multiple reminders from the announcer, who I’m sure was getting about as annoyed as I was – the invitational itself was just as enjoyable as I thought it’d be.
Now, if you’ve never been to a band competition or if you’ve only seen marching band performances at half-time, you may not get why competitions like these can be so exciting or enjoyable. But when you’re watching marching shows back-to-back, getting to see the hard work and effort that these young musicians put into each performance while at the same time hearing a variety of different music styles and scores, you can truly see the value in the sport (yes, it’s a sport as well as an art) of marching band.
Every band at this year’s invitational did a great job, though if I had to pick my favorites, I would have to go with the Rockridge High School Marching Rockets and the Clear Creek Amana High School Clipper Marching Band.
With Rockridge, their show was themed around the “Godzilla” franchise, complete with color guard flags that were reminiscent of Mothra wings. The band had a really great sound as well as great style, and you could tell that these guys were having a fun time and putting their all into their performance.
As for Clear Creek Amana, their show entitled “Play!” was themed around childhood, featuring songs such as “Pure Imagination”, “Rainbow Connection” and “Let’s Go Fly a Kite”. This show was definitely the highlight of the night for me, and was just absolutely amazing. From the musical skills of the musicians, to the physical skills and coordination of the color guard, to the props and creativity incorporated to really bring the show’s theme to life, it just all came together perfectly.
In a way, the show reminded me of my own marching band days, and how much I appreciated my own band director, Mr. Jeff Heid’s, willingness to be creative with his shows and really think outside the box. I could be 90 years old, and I feel like I would still clearly remember the baseball-themed show we did – a show that I personally feel was the best one the Mighty Muskie Marching Band ever did. But hey, that’s just my opinion.
I also have to admit, I got a bit of a kick out of the West Liberty Comet Marching Band playing “Megalovania” from Undertale during their video game themed performance. I certainly wasn’t expecting a song from an indie game to be part of a marching show, but hey, you never know what sorts of shows you’re going to get at a marching competition.
As for my younger brother, who accompanied me to the competition, he enjoyed West Liberty’s performance as well, but I think his favorite was the Benton Community High School Marching Bobcats’ space-themed show, “Beyond the Stars”. Another great show, I’m happy to admit, and one that I’m sure my space and sci-fi loving dad would have loved to see too.
To sum all of this up: marching band shows are great. They’re fun to perform in, and they’re even more fun to watch and listen to. There’s a ton of effort, creativity and passion that goes into them, and though marching bands may not always get appreciation from the mainstream, I was glad to see that there were quite a few marching band fans here in Muscatine. As for those who haven’t gotten the chance to take in a marching band competition, I would highly suggest heading up to Brady Stadium in Davenport this Saturday to check out this year’s state competition. Trust me, you won’t regret it!