POSITIVELY SPEAKING: A life of accumulating stuff

I heard once that the first half of our life is spent accumulating things, while the second half is getting rid of those very same things. In our case, time has been more heavily weighted to accumulation, while getting rid of them has been a more sudden and quicker event.

As most of you know, we are at a time and age where we are downsizing. We’ve spent the last 26 years in an exceptionally large home on 40 acres and are downsizing into a significantly smaller place. The move requires that we sell, donate, give away or dump 80% or more of our belongings. In the beginning, the thought sounded arduous and painful, but it has been quite the opposite. It has been a “freeing” experience. It has lightened our load and relieved a fair amount of pressure.

As we’ve sorted through 45 years of marriage in boxes of our belongings, I wonder why we ever bought most of it to begin with. It’s as if we were on a search for meaning in things, that we later found to be meaningless. I believe I bought things to make myself feel better and when I didn’t ... I bought more. The more I bought, the more of a burden it became, so to relieve the stress ... I bought more. I think it’s a vicious cycle that most of us go through. We all become burdened at some point with boxes of stuff. We either deal with it or leave it all to our kids to deal with after we are gone.