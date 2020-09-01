POSITIVELY SPEAKING:Are you part of a herd?

As most of you know, I was shocked in February to be diagnosed with Stage 4 stomach cancer. It was unexpected and certainly unwelcomed but it’s now part of my life’s journey. I embrace the reality and fight for time. As I’ve said before, there is no cure and so I’m told I can’t beat this but I’m fighting to go the distance. I believe I’ll still be here, writing this column in five years.

My wild and crazy sisters, Debra and Kim, and their wonderful husbands, Keith and Roger, traveled from North Carolina and Florida to spend a week with me. They came to catch up and have fun, but to also provide support and lend a hand. As I mentioned a few weeks ago, we are downsizing from our very large home of 25 years into a condo that’s dramatically smaller, so they, along with Arlene’s best friend, Tracey, who’s just like family, spent most of each day helping us rummage through shelves, cabinets and boxes to determine what we keep, sell or pitch. It was an emotional week preparing for the estate sale, but in many ways, it’s the history of our 45 years of marriage, laid out on tables for others to buy. My sister’s sense of humor and free spirit not only made the experience tolerable but fun. I don’t see them often enough but when we do see each other, we make it count. I don’t know what I’d do without them.