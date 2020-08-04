POSITIVELY SPEAKING: When did we stop caring for each other?

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Muscatine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

It’s election season and the mass “unfriending” has begun. Friend against friend and family member against family member arguments are in full bloom and potentially creating relationship damage that may extend far past election season. I grew up believing in the old adage, “Blood is thicker than water” and I always believed that friendships should be forever. I’m wondering ... “When did our political ideology become more important than our relationship with family and friends and our love for each other?

Relationships are important to me. There isn’t an election nor any life event that would cause me to unfriend a friend or disown a family member. My love for those I care about transcends who they vote for. Because you believe something different does not mean you are my enemy. It just means we disagree. No problem. Some people like pepperoni on their pizza while others prefer sausage. Why is that different than one person is voting for Biden while another is voting for Trump? I’m not making light of the weight of the voting decision but am saying disagreeing on an election should not be relationship damaging. Why should a disagreement negatively impact the love we feel for one another?