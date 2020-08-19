POSITIVELY SPEAKING: You are not powerless unless you choose to be so.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Muscatine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Thank you. Your letters and emails expressing your prayers, good wishes and concern for my recovery are overwhelming. I always do everything I can to answer each correspondence, so if you haven’t yet received a reply, you will. Thank you for your care and concern. It strengthens and encourages me.

After expressing encouragement, the most asked question is, “How can you remain so positive while facing so much?” It’s a question I have been asked most of my adult life. The answer is simple but not easy.

I remain strong and positive because of my chosen optimism. I say chosen because it is a choice. I could crumble under the weight of stage 4 stomach cancer and mentally give into it and my body will quickly do the same ... or I can expect the best outcome and fight with my medical team to extend my life and overcome the odds. It is a choice I’ve made. Like I said, “simple but not easy.”