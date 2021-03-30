GRUBAUGH: Fighting for pride, and fighting for those who deserve to be proud

As we move into April, we are now two months from Pride Month in June. This is a time for those in the LGBT+ (Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender + other identities) community to celebrate together and take a moment to be proud of their identity.
This time last year, I was writing about how the LGBT+ community should find ways to celebrate their pride despite the pandemic. I’m sure organizations like QC Pride will find safe ways to celebrate this year, and that isn't what I want to talk about.
This week in Arkansas, a bill banning gender-affirming care for trans youth passed. Because of this anti-trans bill, transgender minors are now banned from accessing gender-affirming care, including reversible puberty blockers and hormones. Other states are also looking to advance anti-trans bills and push even further restrictions on gender-affirming care.
There’s a bill in Alabama that would require schools to “out” students and tell their parents if they say their gender or sex is inconsistent with their assigned sex at birth. This will either lead to trans and nonbinary kids being scared back into the closet or being put into danger by outing them to family who may not be supportive.
Arkansas and Alabama are pretty far away from Iowa. Out of sight, out of mind, right? Wrong. An Iowa bill requiring that transgender students use bathroom corresponding to sex on their birth certificate did not make it through the "funnel." To ignore one state’s efforts to discriminate gives these efforts and restrictions silent permission to be pushed forward -- and the more states that pass anti-trans bills, the more trans people are affected and hurt by it.
Yes, transgender people and nonbinary people are a minority in this country, but that doesn’t mean we can ignore their struggles or ignore the efforts being done punish them for being themselves.
It can’t be understated that if trans-youth aren’t able choose for themselves how to present their own bodies — whether that’s through hormones, surgery or just dressing in a way they choose — we could see a serious mental health crisis.
LGBT+ youth are already high risk because many live in an unsupportive or dangerous environment. Bills like this add to the hostility making the situation even more dangerous. Anxiety, depression and suicidal thoughts are all consequences when a trans person -- especially a trans youth -- is forced to live with a body that gives them dysphoria, or that they can’t be completely comfortable with themselves.
Transgender people are a minority, which makes it all the more important for the rest of us to stand up and fight for their right to be who they are and to live the life they want to live.
What’s more, we shouldn’t have to be transgender or have transgender friends or family members to sympathize with trans youth and transgender people in general. I am a cis-woman, and I’ve never had to question my identity as a woman, but just because I don’t understand personally how a trans person feels doesn’t mean I have the right to just force them to be someone they aren’t — and no one else should have that right either, government official or otherwise.
Whether you understand it or not, to say that someone — anyone — deserves to be stripped of their identity or anything that could help solidify that identity is cruel. To say that kids should be forced to live with dysphoria under threat is cruel. To pretend that it can’t happen here, or to say it’s not that big of a deal because, hey, not going affect my kid, well … that’s just negligence.
Being Iowans, there’s not much we can do about bills outside of our state. However, I would encourage all Iowans to open their eyes — not just during Pride Month, but all year round — and keep an eye out for our trans brothers and sisters.
Let people in the trans community know that you support them and their identity and, should we start to see bills similar to those in Arkansas or Alabama here in Iowa (though I sincerely hope we don’t) call your legislator or representative and tell them that you don’t support bills that could harm one of our most vulnerable populations. Everyone deserves to be happy and everyone deserves to be proud, no matter who they are or what age they are.