GRUBAUGH: Fighting for pride, and fighting for those who deserve to be proud

Yes, transgender people and nonbinary people are a minority in this country, but that doesn’t mean we can ignore their struggles or ignore the efforts being done punish them for being themselves.

It can’t be understated that if trans-youth aren’t able choose for themselves how to present their own bodies — whether that’s through hormones, surgery or just dressing in a way they choose — we could see a serious mental health crisis.

LGBT+ youth are already high risk because many live in an unsupportive or dangerous environment. Bills like this add to the hostility making the situation even more dangerous. Anxiety, depression and suicidal thoughts are all consequences when a trans person -- especially a trans youth -- is forced to live with a body that gives them dysphoria, or that they can’t be completely comfortable with themselves.

Transgender people are a minority, which makes it all the more important for the rest of us to stand up and fight for their right to be who they are and to live the life they want to live.