GRUBAUGH: It's OK to have a Blue Christmas this holiday season

You may be frustrated with yourself for not enjoying the holidays, or you may feel frustrated that the holidays don’t feel like they used to when you were younger. Based on personal experience, it really can feel like one of the worst feelings ever, especially when you feel like there’s nothing you can do about it.

But during this holiday season, we’ll have a lot more to deal with than just the usual stresses and worries about the holidays. For some, they may be unable to see family in-person and as such may feel isolated, feeling like phone calls and video calls aren’t enough. Others may miss attending holiday parties, and those who were unfortunate enough to lose their jobs due to the pandemic will have even more of a struggle.

Basically what I’m saying is, while you should of course always hope for the best and try to have a merry Christmas, don’t go into the holidays expecting everything to be as bright and cheery as it normally is. This year, the holidays may be a little rougher to get through. They may feel a bit more stressful, or a bit hollower, or just not as enjoyable in general — but that’s okay.