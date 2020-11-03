GRUBAUGH: It's OK to have a Blue Christmas this holiday season

With Halloween having officially come and gone, many people are no doubt looking forward to the holidays, despite many having to make slight alterations to their usual traditions due to obvious circumstances.
But surely not even a pandemic can ruin holidays like Thanksgiving and Christmas, right? They’re the happiest holidays of the year! Unfortunately, as much as we may hope for that happiness, we should also accept that it may not be as easy to feel this year — and that’s okay.
For a few years now, both my best friend and I have had to deal with bouts of seasonal depression. Some years are better than others, but they all have the same sort of symptoms in common.
Sometimes I’ll feel isolated from my family or even the world in general because I don’t feel “as happy as I should be." Sometimes I’ll try doing something to get me more in the mood, like watch a Christmas special or listen to carols, but it’ll end up feeling hollow. When the big day arrives, I’ll smile about my presents and enjoy hanging out with my family, but I’ll also feel like something’s missing and I can’t really explain what, so I’ll end up feeling like crying without even knowing why.
Seasonal depression can also result in feeling more tired and having lower energy. You don’t really feel like doing anything except laying around and doing “easy” stuff, like binging TV or YouTube or scrolling through social media. It can also affect appetite and sleep patterns, and if I’m really being honest here, it can make you feel pretty broken — like “Joy to the World” applies to everyone but you.
Support Local Journalism
You may be frustrated with yourself for not enjoying the holidays, or you may feel frustrated that the holidays don’t feel like they used to when you were younger. Based on personal experience, it really can feel like one of the worst feelings ever, especially when you feel like there’s nothing you can do about it.
But during this holiday season, we’ll have a lot more to deal with than just the usual stresses and worries about the holidays. For some, they may be unable to see family in-person and as such may feel isolated, feeling like phone calls and video calls aren’t enough. Others may miss attending holiday parties, and those who were unfortunate enough to lose their jobs due to the pandemic will have even more of a struggle.
Basically what I’m saying is, while you should of course always hope for the best and try to have a merry Christmas, don’t go into the holidays expecting everything to be as bright and cheery as it normally is. This year, the holidays may be a little rougher to get through. They may feel a bit more stressful, or a bit hollower, or just not as enjoyable in general — but that’s okay.
It’s OK to not feel as happy as you normally would, or feel a bit disappointed in things even if you’re not sure why. It doesn’t mean you’re broken or a “Scrooge," or that things are completely awful. You just have to work through these feelings and understand that things will eventually get better.
Even if I’m not always able to enjoy watching TV specials with my family or feel the Christmas spirit, I’ve made it a habit to chat with my best friend through social media over the holidays. We keep each other company, and we remind each other that we’re not alone in our feelings. If you’re feeling upset or depressed, share these feelings with someone you care about. Who knows, they may be going through the same thing.
Along with trying to stay connected, there are other ways you can combat seasonal depression as well that are COVID-19 safe, such as going outside when the weather isn’t too bad or brightening up your home when things feel a little too dark. Don’t be afraid to talk to your doctor either if you need to.
My best advice: Take it one day at a time, and if Christmas happens to be a bad day this year, then just make sure to try and give yourself a good day later on. After all, if the spirit of Christmas really is something that you can hold in your heart all year round, then we shouldn’t be ashamed if we don’t feel like celebrating on the actual day.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!