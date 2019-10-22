Some people say Donald Trump is doing a great job. Others say he’s the worst POTUS ever. I think we can all agree though that someone really needs to take that Twitter phone of his away from him.
There are many things I agree with him about and do argue the point with others. The problem is for some reason our POTUS can’t take five seconds to think about what he is posting before hitting the enter key. The end result of this is something that is probably meant to be inflammatory goes out from the highest office in the nation and any credibility I have had goes out the window. The idea of changing anyone’s mind also goes south.
Quick story here — about seven years ago I was on deadline putting together the daily paper in Washington (Iowa) when I got an email from a friend I had not spoken to in over 15 years. This brought my quick addition of finishing touches to a dead stop. It turns out a group of people I had hung around with back in the day had a Facebook group and had been thinking about me so they got in touch. They quickly had me up on Facebook, conversing (if you can call it that) with them regularly. I have also gotten back in touch with other old friends I haven’t seen in decades.
Since I have been here in Muscatine, I have leaned heavily on Facebook, usually exploring Muscatine chat groups daily for news tips. I have used Facebook Messenger to contact people for whom I do not have phone numbers. Not to mention I have sold many things on Facebook Marketplace. I admit it. I love Facebook. It is a very powerful tool for communication. Instagram is no slouch either.
Of course, like most everything else, this does come with a downside. There are trolls all over most forms of social media disrupting civilized conversation. There are media posts that are outright falsehoods. I can’t begin to describe how many times I’ve reposted a story that looked real only to find out it was false.
Of course I’m not the only one. Recently two Muscatine High School students were punished (we were just told they are no longer in day school) for posting they had heard someone describing a plan to commit a school shooting. We found out about this, and I went over to MHS to find out what had happened. As I was walking in — call it 10:30 a.m. or so — many of the students were walking out to meet their parents. I met up with Superintendent Jerry Riibe and Police Chief Brett Talkington. Both told me there was a ton of misinformation being spread over social media.
It seems many parents had seen on social media posts that a student at the school had been caught with a gun (no one had), and there were even posts that there was an active shooter at the school (there wasn’t). The school wasn’t even under lockdown, and I walked right in. The parents had contacted their kids and demanded they take the rest of the day off. Who can blame them?
Both the police and the school district had taken to social media to describe what had really happened. In this case, the police were on top of things, had already known it was a hoax when the day started and at no time were any students in danger. During a recent forum on emergencies in schools, MHS principal Terry Hodgenson said that if there was any danger of something happening to the students, school would have been canceled. I believe him. For many educators, having a student injured is the ultimate nightmare.
The point is, we really need to be careful what we post on social media. I realize it’s a temptation when you see something important to want to get the word out. The thing is we have to be mindful of the source of the original post. Of course it’s also possible a post can come back to haunt the poster (I’m talking to you, Carson King).
In a situation that is already volatile, with social media it’s too easy for someone to come along and inadvertently make it worse.
Another good thing to know is the police and the school will post updates of a situation on the city’s and school’s websites, respectively. This is where to get the real information. It can never hurt before reacting to something on social media to take the extra time needed to check the official sources out to see what is really going on.
