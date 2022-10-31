HOTLE: Pants on fire

During my first meeting with interim Washington School Superintendent David Sextro, he offered me a deal. He said that he would always be straight with me if I was always straight with him. I took the deal, neither of us broke it, and we are still good friends today.

It was the same with the police department. Chief Greg Goodman and I had an understanding — I had to ask questions and, depending on the circumstances, he had to not tell me certain things to maintain the investigation. We were both professionals and understood why the other was doing what they were doing. We did also have the understanding that no matter what was going on I had one question, the most important question, I would ask and he would answer – “Is there an active threat the public should know about?”

Well, having those understandings in place was a relief, as the previous school superintendent (I better not mention his name) tended to not like to discuss problems in his school district. He would take pains to keep the information about them from getting out to the public. In fact, he got in more trouble trying to cover up problems than the problems would have caused themselves. The public understands that nothing is perfect and there are going to be problems no matter what you do. It’s how the problems are handled that is the important thing. Of course, that superintendent did admit to the problems when they came to light.

Recently (last week) the Davenport School District reported being hacked and the personal information of 6,000 people may have been compromised. The hack reportedly took place on Sept. 7, at which time the internet to the schools went down, and the district admitted to information being compromised on Oct. 28. Oh, by the way, as near as I can tell the district learned the information was compromised on Sept. 30 and released that the district had “thwarted” a cyber-attack. I remember commenting to Andrea Grubaugh, “Their Internet has been down for weeks. They didn’t thwart s***.”

In early September, the QC Times requested information from the school district about computer issues they had. The district originally told reporters that its servers were undergoing repairs, and that was causing internet outages and phone and email problems that lasted more than a week. Some parents and teachers said they doubted the district's explanations at the time. According to Superintendent TJ Schneckloth, the district could not release facts about the incident earlier because of an ongoing forensic investigation conducted in the weeks following the initial internet outage. In fact, as near as I can tell, the only reason they came clean now is because there is a federal law in place requiring it.

"Oftentimes, if you begin to speak about something you don't know about, you're also relating what the threat is to the people potentially threatening you," Schneckloth said. "These threat actors have the potential to be watching at all times. So until you can identify what those issues are, you really have to only report what's there."

That isn’t what happened. Since no one else seems to be saying it, I will. The district lied. I don’t mean they accidentally gave incorrect information, or declined comment — I mean, by their own admission, they lied to the public whose tax money pays for the district. They told the public, not in so many words, the data was safe and they didn’t have anything to worry about. It kind of makes one wonder what else the district has lied about.

There were similar ransomware attacks in Los Angeles and New Mexico in which the hackers did release the information. Both of those districts called a press conference and let the community know they had been hacked.

Personally, if I had a child going to Davenport, I would be furious. It would have been nice to know about the hack. There were several weeks in which I could have taken additional security measures to ensure no identity theft happens.

Of course, we have no way of knowing what was going on behind the scenes. It could be the investigating entity didn’t want the information shared with the public. This is not a good reason for a public entity to lie. Whatever group — insurance or law enforcement — is doing the investigation, the school district needs to realize it has a duty to the public. There is a difference between simply saying information can’t be released due to an ongoing investigation and lying about the situation. The school district is going to be there having to deal with damage to public trust long after the investigators have moved on.

As I sit here writing this, the time for when the information is supposed to be made public is imminent. I sincerely hope nothing happens and people’s information stays safe. Anyone in the Davenport School District may want to be extra vigilant. If anything seems strange, report it immediately to the police and the Federal Trade Commission online at IdentityTheft.gov or by phone at 1-877-438-4338 so it can create a report that can be used to prove to financial institutions that there was an identity theft. As a reporter I have spoken with people who have had their identity stolen and they have had to pay thousands of dollars for items they did not buy.

Also, it is up to the community and the school board to determine what the repercussions should be for a public figure who lies to the community. A friend once said a public figure is like a little child in that if there is no consequence for them doing something, they have no reason not to do it again.