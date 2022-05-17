LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Reconsider overturning Roe vs. Wade

Iowans are concerned about the possible overturn of Roe v. Wade by the US Supreme Court.

If overturned, this will represent the high court’s interest in eliminating a woman’s right to make her own health care decisions. A decision which, for the 30 years since Planned Parenthood v. Casey, has been the purview of women and their doctors (with state oversight). Consistently — and overwhelmingly — the American public has stood in favor of retaining a woman’s right to choose and to have control of her own body.

If overturned, at least 20 states are in position to prohibit abortions the moment the Court announces its decision. In Iowa, Republicans have consistently tried to place restrictions on access to abortions and have started the process of passing a state constitutional amendment that could include a complete ban on abortions if Roe is overturned.

Ending legal abortion will not end abortions. It will make it harder and more dangerous for women who have to make this difficult choice.

Abandoning Roe will indicate a politicization of the high court inconsistent with the views of the majority of Americans: 84% of Americans believe Justices should not bring their own political views into court decision-making. Playing to that narrative, Justices Barrett, Kavanaugh, Gorsuch, Thomas, and Alito — the Republican appointees ostensibly in favor of overturning Roe — each assured the Senate Judiciary Committee during their respective confirmation hearings that they believe in stare decisis — the legal principle that respects precedent of past court decisions. The majority of those Justices indicated that they considered Roe “settled law” and had no political agenda for overturning the decision. It now appears that isn’t so.

For those who are disheartened by the politicization of our courts: visit the Alliance for Justice website at afj.org. Alliance for Justice is a group of organizations seeking confirmation of qualified, fair-minded, diverse federal judges. And most importantly — go to the polls. Your voices are needed in June and November to elect representatives in Congress and legislators in our state who will maintain our freedoms, respect the balance between state and federal government, and seek to restore integrity to our judicial branch.

