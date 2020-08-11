"All Rights Reserved 'Without prejudice' U.C.C. 1-308"

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Muscatine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A TV ad states "No lives matter until Black Lives Matter."

How many totalitarian governments have made the same claim? Take Nazi Germany as an example.

Our government under the seventh article of amendment denotes that Nature's God in his statement to show he no respect of persons.

It is the government's position under E. Pluribus Unum that any grievance given to the government is weighed in relation as to how it will affect the general population.

If Black Lives Matter, then why not protest during the first three years of the Trump Administration? To use the death of George Floyd to protest after his funeral is moot; to allegedly attach his death to "other" protest criteria shows no respect to the man, his family or any that knew him personally.

Nature's God in the Book of Genesis told Cain that his brother's blood cries from the ground. Abel's blood rested in peace when God judged Cain. The same applies here. Mr. Floyd will Rest in Peace when the murderer is brought to justice under due process of law.

Roger Roth

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0