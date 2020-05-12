Board of Supervisors has hit the bottom of the barrel and started to dig

Well, here we go again. I started out with a quote from Yogi Berra a few weeks ago to review all of the less than competent actions of our current county board of supervisors. One would have assumed that the bottom of the barrel had been hit, but the board of supervisors astonished me and started to dig. So, let’s take a look at what levels they have dug to:

First of all they installed an interim county attorney who has had multiple disciplinary actions against him by the States of Iowa and Missouri. He had his license to practice law suspended in both Iowa and Missouri. Even though his license was restored in Iowa, no record exists that it ever was restored in Missouri. His actions as county attorney in Cass County, Iowa were so egregious that the residents in that county took him to court and had him removed as county attorney. This is the person that our board of supervisors said was the best candidate for county attorney. Now Supervisor Mather said that only one person applied and that this candidate was really sorry for his bad behavior in the past, but I say to Mr. Mather: “Advertise the position again with professional organizations such as the local and state bar and get qualified candidates!”