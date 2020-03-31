Nature’s God in accordance to the Text Receivable King James Bible is the authority over climate control. Jesus denoted out ability to forecast weather, but it is Nature’s God who has the final say, or change his mind when one called by his name asked for such.

Anyone who thinks via science of other reason able to control climate are wither pseudo-pharaoh dieters or a priest of Baal; to get Baal’s blessing one offers a baby sacrificed in a highly heated metal “cradle.” Even the devil playing Baal condemns infanticide.

The last plague in Egypt was against an 18th dynasty pharaoh after the pharaoh cursed Moses. Note the response of Egypt when Nature’s God conquered their human “deity.”

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-880-2108 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

Welfare for all

Senator Sanders’ state of Vermont tried it to find not enough formal support to keep it going. Vermont abandoned said program.

The Federal level also shows it cannot for the same reasons sustain such a program so noted by the media as well.

Roger Rath

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0