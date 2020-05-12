Ernst needs to be replaced

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Voters need to replace Republican U.S. Senator Joni Ernst this November.

We know she was given hundreds of thousands of dollars worth in television ads and tens of thousands of dollars in direct contributions from the Koch Brothers for her first election. She votes with the Mental Dwarf in the White House (no, you can’t cure coronavirus by ingesting disinfectant) over ninety percent of the time, and has voted three times to take away people’s health care without a replacement. One of those attempts she voted for would have eliminated the Prevention and Public Health Fund that the CDC uses to stop disease outbreaks.

Lately we have found that a dark money group started by some of her aides has been raising money for her re-election and coordinating with her campaign. That appears to be illegal. (12/6/19, Brian Slodysko, Des Moines Register)

Also, she has tried to cover up the identities, the number, and the payments to her staff members. This appears to violate FEC rules. (Daily Beast, 4/30/20, Lachlan Markay)

Ernst even went on social media to deflect criticism of Trump and the Republican response to the coronavirus pandemic. The Republicans hired a political consulting firm to come up with advice on how to blame someone or something else. (Politico, 4/24/20, Alex Isenstadt)