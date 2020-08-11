Hold the EPA accountable

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Muscatine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Karin Stein's OP-Ed, “COVID-19 Puts a Disproportionate Burden on Black and Latino Iowans” (July 17) reflects my family's experience.

For decades, people in Muscatine have been breathing air that contains a devastating mix of particulate and chemical pollution, contributed to varying degrees by Grain Processing Corporation (GPC), Union Tank, and Muscatine Power and Water.

I saw my father die at a young age after suffering from a variety of chronic health problems. My mother, brother, and youngest son suffer from chronic asthma which severely affects their quality of life. My youngest son must stay indoors on most days due to poor air quality. Our medical bills consume much of our household income. Clean air would significantly reduce the need for costly medicines like inhalers and steroids.

Why don't we just move? Because this is our home and everyone has the right to breathe clean air. The solution is not for people to have to flee from polluters, but for all people regardless of income or skin color to be able to lead healthy lives and have a better chance of fighting disease.