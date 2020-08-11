Karin Stein's OP-Ed, “COVID-19 Puts a Disproportionate Burden on Black and Latino Iowans” (July 17) reflects my family's experience.
For decades, people in Muscatine have been breathing air that contains a devastating mix of particulate and chemical pollution, contributed to varying degrees by Grain Processing Corporation (GPC), Union Tank, and Muscatine Power and Water.
I saw my father die at a young age after suffering from a variety of chronic health problems. My mother, brother, and youngest son suffer from chronic asthma which severely affects their quality of life. My youngest son must stay indoors on most days due to poor air quality. Our medical bills consume much of our household income. Clean air would significantly reduce the need for costly medicines like inhalers and steroids.
Why don't we just move? Because this is our home and everyone has the right to breathe clean air. The solution is not for people to have to flee from polluters, but for all people regardless of income or skin color to be able to lead healthy lives and have a better chance of fighting disease.
Senators Ernst and Grassley must hold the EPA accountable for weakening environmental standards. All our leaders should take bold action against pollution and in favor of environmental justice, as Representatives Loebsack, Axne, and Finkenauer did last Friday by casting their vote in favor of H.R. 7608, an amendment that blocks the EPA from implementing inadequate standards for PM2.5 particle pollution, one of the dangerous pollutants that harms my family.
Alyson Glynn is a resident of Muscatine. Her family has both Latino roots and Muscatine roots for as far back as they can trace them. She studied environmental science and research at the University of Iowa. She grew up in the industrial zone of Muscatine, where many families recently won the class action suit against the Grain Processing Corporation for failing to meet federal pollution standards.
