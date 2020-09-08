Legacy of mismanagement continues in Muscatine

It seems we continue to pay for the mismanagement of the current supervisors in our county. The most recent case is the payment of $87,500 approved by the supervisors to settle a claim against the jailers Dean Naylor and Matt McCleary. So what else is going to happen? Under the current supervisor administration of Nathan Mather and Scott Sauer we have been on a roller coaster ride of being kicked out of the Easter Iowa Region for Mental Health and Disability Services, hiring a county attorney that had his license to practice law suspended in two states, paying an ex-county attorney $4,000 a month to perform work that should be done by county staff, and finally conducting county business on private emails. You would think the roller coaster should slow down and stop, but it won’t until we vote this fall. So, I am asking all of the county voters to help me replace Scott Sauer as District 3 Supervisor and to write in Kas Kelly for District 4 Supervisor. I need Kas’s help in stopping the mismanagement policies of the Board of Supervisors and bring common sense back into our county government.