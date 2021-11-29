Letter: Act is an attack on freedom

The Freedom to Vote Act is a direct attack on our election integrity. It forces states and localities to be controlled by Joe Biden’s biased administration and people like Shumer of Nancy Pelosi. The bill’s nearly 600 pages will force states to comply with a radical Democrat agenda intent on permanent power and control. It will: mandate dropboxes in every jourisdiction as established by a partisan attorney general, and how do we know who is filling out the ballot and who is picking it up? It will demand all people be automatically registered to vote, and how will we know whether that person is legal to vote or not? It will prohibit states from requiring a Social Security number – which makes double voting hard to detect. It will demand online voter registration, in which no one would be able to detect who is voting. It would require same day registration at all polling locations, which requires election officials to have to spend massive amounts of time trying to find out who this person is and if they are voting legally. Why not register to vote ahead of time? It would distribute absentee ballots with no application requesting them. It would replace voter ID with a “sworn written statement,” allowing anyone to cast a ballot in another person’s name.