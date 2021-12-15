LETTER: Act provides baseline national standards

I am writing to correct misinformation about the Freedom to Vote Act that was contained in a December 1 letter in the Journal. The Act does provide baseline national standards for voter access, in the time allowed for voting, registration options and how voters are verified. It does not remove all choices states can make. Lots of checks and balances by election officials already exist to insure integrity of votes. In fact this act expands protections for destroying or altering ballots and election results, according to the Brennan Center for Justice at the NY University School of Law. Same day registration is already an option in Iowa that legislators were satisfied to be safe, and election officials have found to not unduly hamper election day. Also, 37 states allow online voter registration (including Iowa) and 38 states allow drop boxes to return ballots (including Iowa).
Recent laws passed in 19 states, including Iowa, made it harder to vote, in spite of the fact that only 5 people have been convicted of voter fraud between 2012-2016 (The Cedar Rapids Gazette from state data). That is 5 out of 4 million,948,022 votes cast in general elections in 2012, 2014, and 2016. (Iowa Secretary of State data) The purpose of the Freedom To Vote Act is to counter limitations, ensure election administration, and act as comprehensive reform. It seeks to return power to American voters, instead of either political party.