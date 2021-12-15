LETTER: Act provides baseline national standards

I am writing to correct misinformation about the Freedom to Vote Act that was contained in a December 1 letter in the Journal. The Act does provide baseline national standards for voter access, in the time allowed for voting, registration options and how voters are verified. It does not remove all choices states can make. Lots of checks and balances by election officials already exist to insure integrity of votes. In fact this act expands protections for destroying or altering ballots and election results, according to the Brennan Center for Justice at the NY University School of Law. Same day registration is already an option in Iowa that legislators were satisfied to be safe, and election officials have found to not unduly hamper election day. Also, 37 states allow online voter registration (including Iowa) and 38 states allow drop boxes to return ballots (including Iowa).