 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
LETTER: Brothers not 'losers'
0 comments
editor's pick

LETTER: Brothers not 'losers'

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Muscatine Journal logo

My two older brothers served in World War II and both were wounded. Bob lost a leg and Doug lost an arm. Neither knew the other had been wounded until they were sent to the same hospital and met while walking in the hallway. Doug died from tuberculosis at the age of 26.

My brothers were not “suckers” or “losers”. They were brave and honorable young men. Donald Trump is a disgrace to the United States of America.

Esther J. Dean

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Rita Hart for health care
Letters

Rita Hart for health care

  • Updated

Is Republican Mariannette Miller-Meeks a lunatic? Or does she think we are stupid?

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News