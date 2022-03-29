LETTER: Critical thinking is required

My frustration with letters to the editor saying President Joe Biden is to blame for supply chain problems and inflation is not as much that it is Biden’s blame over what Trump or someone else would have done better, but rather that such issues are under control of President Biden. That is untrue about our president no matter what political party.

While of course our president should do what he/she can, the harm from viewing issues this way is that complex matters are reduced to simple ideas of problem and solution. We live in a complex world and it does all of us a disservice to suggest thinking of things simply is helpful.

Our world needs people who analyze issues with all the pros/cons and unintended consequences of any action, using caution. Whether it is labeling books as obscenity based on a paragraph, or whether it is saying the president controls gasoline prices, or saying what we should have done sooner relative to Ukraine, it does not help us to reduce matters to one simple thing.

Hindsight works well for all of us. There are no perfect solutions. Difficult choices must be made. Simple solutions are more likely to fail for lack of scrutiny, or backfire even. We can’t take back all actions. Critical thinking is required. Acknowledgement of this could bring us together and promote constructive dialogue rather than wedge us apart.

Kris Weis

