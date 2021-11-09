Letter: Decisions based on facts

Whether or not you are pleased by the Nov. 2 election results, consider how few Americans made those decisions. In Muscatine approximately 19% of registered voters participated; in the highly contested Virginia race the rate was approximately 55%. These may be better than in the past, but the USA ranks considerably lower than Belgium where 80+% typically vote in an election. More Americans voted in the 2020 election — two-thirds of the voting eligible population — than in any other in 120 years. This was an increase in every state but the US still ranks 24th world-wide. (Pew Research Center)

Make your decision to vote in the next election. Then pay attention and seek information toward doing so. The lady at the polls was seeking info from her phone even as she sat in the booth where I worked the election. At least she showed up, but learning before then would most likely have given her better info. Someone still wrote in “Porky Pig” for an office — that wastes election officials time and thus your money. Becoming informed may mean turning off the TV or Facebook and turning instead to newspapers and web sites. Remember TV/Facebook purpose includes entertainment as well as bringing you news and since they are on 24/7 they must fill up time/space and they write pieces to grab your attention.