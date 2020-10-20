LETTER: Democrats on path to 'total Socialism'

Every national election year we hear “This is the most important election of our lifetimes.” Friends, I really believe this is most likely the most important presidential election in the entire history of our nation. NEVER in history has a major party so directly advocated the overturning of our system of government. The Democrat Party priorities include open borders, amnesty for aliens, plus housing and education, sanctuary cities that do not allow federal prosecution of criminal acts by illegal aliens, abortion from day one clear through the birthing process, higher taxes, defunding the police and a universal income for anyone who does not care to work. In addition, they highly desire to take away our Constitutional right to bear arms. A society that is not free to protect itself is not free! These are hard to believe facts that will rapidly lead to total Socialism.