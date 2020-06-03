LETTER: Do nothing secretly

This quote by Sophocles is the introduction to the story I will spin for the voters in Muscatine County. The secrets that I want disclose to you are the ones that exist in private email accounts used by four of our supervisors to conduct county business (e.g. Mather, Sorensen, Saucedo, and Sauer). What you say, private emails accounts, tell me more. My answer to that can come once my public information requests are answered by the four supervisors (e.g. The Four Amigos). To give you, the reader, some background, let’s go back to the May county supervisor meetings where the supervisors selected the interim county attorney, James Barry, and approved the consulting contract for the prior county attorney, Alan Ostergren. During these May supervisor meetings I heard statements from supervisors that: 1.The county attorney selection committee interviewed references provided by James Barry and other ones determined by the committee; 2. The contract for Alan Ostergren needed to be approved so the interim county attorney could be trained by Alan; 3. That supervisors had received nothing but glowing comments from people on the selection of James Barry as interim county attorney. I decided to see what actually had taken place by reviewing the public records. To do that, you must request these public records from the county. This would include all emails between supervisors or other agents concerning county business and the documents attached to those emails. So, I sent in THREE different public information requests to supervisors and the county director of administrative services. The requests were: 1. A request for all documents pertaining to the development of the consulting contract to hire Alan Ostergren; 2. A request for all documents pertaining to the selection of the interim county attorney, James Barry; 3. A request for all documents pertaining to public comment on the selection of the interim county attorney, James Barry. Now, I discovered the use of the private emails when I sent in the request to the supervisor email group boardofsupervisors@co.muscatine.ia.us on May 17, 2020. The email was rejected by the county email server with the statement, “Your message to boardofsupervisors@co.muscatine.ia.us couldn't be delivered”. I was shocked as this email group always worked in the past. I went the Board of Supervisors webpage and found that the supervisors in question Nathan Mather, Santos Saucedo, Jeff Sorensen and Scott Sauer were using private emails: nathan.mather@gmail.com; sauer-scott@hotmail.com; jeff@pearlcitywoodproducts.com; and santos.saucedo@bayer.com to conduct county business. Now, the first question would be: “WHY” would they do this? These supervisors receive free email service from the county and they have used it in the past. The second question would be “WHAT” business did they conduct on these private email accounts? To determine that, I submitted the fourth public information request for “ALL” emails and electronic documents that these supervisors produced on these private email accounts. Now for the updates: 1. After the May 18th supervisor meeting where I pointed out the private email problem, Santos Saucedo, Jeff Sorensen and Scott Sauer had county email listed on the Supervisor Webpage; 2. I notified Jeff Sorensen on May 21 that his county email doesn’t work and as of May 28, it still doesn’t work; 3. Nathen Mather has a county email as of the week of May 25. 4. I have received NO information from the county administration office or the supervisors. Finally, what will happen in time is that the county has due dates of no later than June 15 for the first three open records requests and June 18 for the fourth open records request. If the county refuses to provide all records requested, I have informed them that I will file a complaint with the Iowa Public Information Board. So, those are the first secrets I have to share with you, the voters, and I will provide updates as I receive the records or not. But, the final conclusion of this I will leave to the prophetic words of Nathan Mather, “If the voters don’t like what we do, then they can vote us out”.