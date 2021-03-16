LETTER: Ensure funding for providers

Community providers support people in our community who need mental health and disability services. Even before the COVID-19 pandemic turned our state upside down, community providers faced a crisis-level workforce shortage.
Community providers were grateful that Gov. Reynolds recognized the crisis and included much needed financial support in the budget she proposed in January. We know that state legislators on both sides of the aisle, including Health and Human Services Appropriation Chairs Rep. Joel Fry and Sen. Mark Costello, understand the challenges facing community providers in Iowa.
We urge the Legislature to support the home and community-based services and habilitation services funding included by Gov. Reynolds in her proposed budget.
The direct support professional employed by our community providers like Crossroads, Inc., Optimae Life Services and New Choices, deliver mental health and disability support and services. They are a lifeline for many individuals in Muscatine. Their support allows people to stay in their homes, as opposed to state institutions. In addition to providing what people think of as standard care, these professionals often assist with cooking, cleaning, budgeting, shopping, banking, job development/coaching, transportation, and community activities.
For Iowans who depend on these services, Medicaid provides the financial support for their care. Medicaid exists to serve people with disabilities. As a result, community providers’ ability to recruit and retain direct support professionals is based almost entirely on Medicaid reimbursement rates for services. And unfortunately, these reimbursement rates are not keeping up. Since 1993, the reimbursement rate for these services is only 76 percent of what it would be if it had kept up with inflation.
While community providers understand the state government has a responsibility to be a good steward of taxpayers’ money, state leaders must also consider the real-life consequences the lack of financial support is having on our ability to care for Iowans. A community provider’s ability to pay a competitive wage for direct support professionals is tied directly to Medicaid reimbursement rates. With the current reimbursement rate providers are struggling to keep these professionals from leaving the field for other jobs. As a result, nearly every community provider in Iowa reports they are struggling to hire and keep qualified direct support professionals. This most certainly is true in our community.
During the legislative event on Saturday, March 6, I asked the legislators if they supported the governor’s budget that included funding for community providers. The true ask is to consider a 10% increase with a 75% pass through of those dollars to go directly to the community providers to assist with staffing.
On March 10, the Federal legislature signed legislation that included “A 10 percent increase in the federal Medicaid match percentage (FMAP). The FMAP increase, which goes into effect for one year starting on April 1, specifically targets the Home and Community Based Services (HCBS) program and is an addition to the existing 6.2 percent FMAP increase initially authorized by the CARES Act that was signed into law in March 2020. This can only work if the state legislature supports this with the match.