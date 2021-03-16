LETTER: Ensure funding for providers

Community providers support people in our community who need mental health and disability services. Even before the COVID-19 pandemic turned our state upside down, community providers faced a crisis-level workforce shortage.

Community providers were grateful that Gov. Reynolds recognized the crisis and included much needed financial support in the budget she proposed in January. We know that state legislators on both sides of the aisle, including Health and Human Services Appropriation Chairs Rep. Joel Fry and Sen. Mark Costello, understand the challenges facing community providers in Iowa.

We urge the Legislature to support the home and community-based services and habilitation services funding included by Gov. Reynolds in her proposed budget.

The direct support professional employed by our community providers like Crossroads, Inc., Optimae Life Services and New Choices, deliver mental health and disability support and services. They are a lifeline for many individuals in Muscatine. Their support allows people to stay in their homes, as opposed to state institutions. In addition to providing what people think of as standard care, these professionals often assist with cooking, cleaning, budgeting, shopping, banking, job development/coaching, transportation, and community activities.