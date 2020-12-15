LETTER: Facemasks shouldn't be required

Has the city of Muscatine, Iowa gone the way of those like California Gov. Gavin Newston? They have ordered facemasks for all city sites — no exceptions.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The Vice President's COVID-19 team, in March and in November, stated that face masks or social distancing.

The city needs to amend their city law to: face masks are required where less than 6 feet is maintained between individuals on city sites.

Roger Roth