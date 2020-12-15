LETTER: Facemasks shouldn't be required

Has the city of Muscatine, Iowa gone the way of those like California Gov. Gavin Newston? They have ordered facemasks for all city sites — no exceptions.
Support Local Journalism
Your membership makes our reporting possible.{{featured_button_text}}
The Vice President's COVID-19 team, in March and in November, stated that face masks or social distancing.
The city needs to amend their city law to: face masks are required where less than 6 feet is maintained between individuals on city sites.
Roger Roth
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.