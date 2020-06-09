LETTER: George Floyd, rest in peace
LETTER: George Floyd, rest in peace

The Floyd family would want their slain son to rest in peace after the funeral service is done.

Protesters have positive means to also have in their parks, churches, other public sites, to hold a memorial service this Thursday, with clergy to speak. 

Mr. Floyd's cry to God for justice shall come since the officer that killed him has enough evidence against him for conviction. 

After the funeral and memorials have been completed, it will also be a concerned nation's cry for justice be a time, with memories also go home to let Mr. George Floyd Rest in Peace. 

Roger Roth

