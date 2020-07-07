Letter: Health care workers need protection

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Muscatine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

My niece is an ICU nurse in a Minneapolis hospital with 28 ICU beds. In March, they ran short of N95 masks. Now they're reusing gowns (because demand has overwhelmed laundries), reusing masks, and wearing homesewn caps. Weeks ago, each nurse was given five N95 masks and five paperbags, with directions to put the mask at end of shift into different paperbags, this continues for five days, then reuse mask in first bag. The most powerful nation in the world doesn't have basic ICU supplies.

Her text: “Left ICU room only twice during 12 hours. Sweating wet. Drank water twice and went to bathroom twice...cuz we don't have enough staff to break everyone for 30 minutes. Patients have pressure sores on their faces because they've been proned so long, because that's the only way we can oxygenate them. It's awful! We used our last ventilator at 0600 this morning. There's an open heart bypass today, not sure what they'll do? Never seen anything like this.”

Where are the PPEs Trump promised? Trump's administration made states bid against each other for PPEs. Trump tossed Obama's pandemic plan and called the pandemic another 'Democratic hoax.' Over 117,000 people have died an unnecessary, painful death because Trump willfully ignored advisor's warnings. And it's not over, healthcare workers need to be protected. More people do not need to die.