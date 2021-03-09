Letter: How you say things matters

We are learning how rhetoric, what and how you say things, matters. I am saddened by Donald Trump’s believing it is OK for the President of the United States to say, “beat the crap out of them!” and then when they do, to not say quickly and sincerely that it is not an appropriate problem solving action.

I understand Donald Trump’s lawyers reframing those kinds of words into “free speech, didn’t really mean it, etc.,” as that is their job defending him. I do not understand how Republicans in the Senate could not listen to the totality of what Donald Trump said, and then say with Democrats, “we will stand together on this issue because of its important message to the American public and future “leaders." They opted, instead for keeping their political capital. Our job is not to have short memories but to recall this messaging when we next go to the polls.