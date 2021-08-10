LETTER: I think the China laboratory unleashed the pandemic

I agree with some of the members on the U.S. House Foreign Affairs Committee who recently reported the COVID 19 virus was leaked from the experimental virus laboratory in Wuhan China.

Communist China exported the COVID 19 virus to the United States and the rest of the world, and it is primarily responsible for the millions of deaths, virus ailments, and economic hardship in the world.

A study by the National Natural Science Foundation of China, which was subsequently removed from the internet by the Chinese government, stated researchers in two laboratories in Wuhan China had been gathering bats infected with the coronavirus since 2012, and they were experimenting with bats that could spread the virus to human beings. In 2015 the Wuhan institute of Virology conducted further experiments on bats capable of infecting human beings with the coronavirus. On November 18, 2019 the Wuhan Institute of Virology posted job openings for postgraduate students to study the coronavirus in bats and humans.

Subsequently, one researcher was bitten by a bat and another worker was secreted on by a bat. The woman director of the laboratory got the COVID-19 virus and died, and this was covered up by the Chinese authorities. These laboratory workers then infected people in the surrounding population of Wuhan China and the virus took off from there.