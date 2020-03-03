LETTER: Iowans can do better than Sen. Joni Ernst

I see in the Journal that Republican U.S. Senator Joni Ernst was in town to meet and greet her supporters as part of her “99-county tour” of Iowa. If she doesn’t have an event in a public setting to address voters and answer questions it sets a very low bar. Especially when you realize the Senate is scheduled to be in session for only 168 days this term (according to Ballotpedia) and she gets paid $174,000. That is about three times what an average Iowa family earns.
With a voting record like hers, maybe it’s understandable why she would want to avoid a face-to-face encounter with constituents.
She has a grade of “F” with the National Education Association, and a 7% rating with the League of Conservation Voters.
You have free articles remaining.
Recently she voted to repeal the Affordable Care Act with no replacement ready to take it’s place. And to add insult to injury, that same bill would have taken a billion dollars from the Centers for Disease Control. Talk about shortsighted! She also recently voted for a 20-week abortion ban instead of trusting women to control their own bodies.
Senator Ernst votes with Trump over 90% of the time, even when she knows he has now told over 15,000 lies. She never rebukes Majority Leader McConnell for holding up hundreds of bills that would benefit the country that were passed by the U.S. House. But she has no problem confirming 200 "conservative activist judges.”
Iowans can do better than this. We need to vote out Joni Ernst.
Thank you for your time.
Don Paulson