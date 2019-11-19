On one of the coldest days of the year exacerbated by your local banker putting all of our belongings were put on our lawn. People acted like scavengers and took our prize possessions for themselves.
Therefore making two senior citizens homeless who are chronically ill and struggling with major health issues. They need to retract their commercial about caring about people.
I am a retired veteran. I went and fought for your freedoms and you treat us with such disrespect and dishonor.
A signature made my wife and me to be street people.
We were busy packing but our new place is not yet ready to move into.
We now have no medications, insulin etc., to combat sickness. Even heart medications can’t be found.
Remember Karma always comes into play.
We have no place to go and no medications for the both of us. We are on medications to survive and our livelihood depends upon them.
Robert and Judy Stepanck
