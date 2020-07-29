Letter: Kelly should be part of voter forum

With these words from the great comedian, Groucho Marx*, I will tell the tale of my travels on the road of Muscatine election politics. Before proceeding, I wish to dispel the idea that I am some misogynist who hates women, but instead I am instead a practitioner of Aletheia: a person who practices and uncovers truth. Recently, I have received an invitation from the League of Women Voters of Muscatine County to participate in their forum for supervisor candidates. On the League’s website they state, “For 100 years, we have been a nonpartisan, activist, grassroots organization that believes voters should play a critical role in democracy” and I thought they would welcome all candidates, regardless of political party, to participate in their forum. I requested from the League confirmation that they would invite the write-in candidate, Kas Kelly, to participate in the forum.