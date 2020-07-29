Letter: Kelly should be part of voter forum

“I refuse to join any club that would have me as a member*”
With these words from the great comedian, Groucho Marx*, I will tell the tale of my travels on the road of Muscatine election politics. Before proceeding, I wish to dispel the idea that I am some misogynist who hates women, but instead I am instead a practitioner of Aletheia: a person who practices and uncovers truth. Recently, I have received an invitation from the League of Women Voters of Muscatine County to participate in their forum for supervisor candidates. On the League’s website they state, “For 100 years, we have been a nonpartisan, activist, grassroots organization that believes voters should play a critical role in democracy” and I thought they would welcome all candidates, regardless of political party, to participate in their forum. I requested from the League confirmation that they would invite the write-in candidate, Kas Kelly, to participate in the forum.
So now let’s flip over the rock, see what is underneath, and get at some truths.
What to see: 1. Kas is running a write-in campaign for the District 4 supervisor’s seat and her announcement has caused some on the Muscatine Democratic Central Committee including the Democratic Supervisor nominee, Michelle Servadio Elias, and her Central Committee supporters to claim Ms. Kelly was sabotaging the Democratic nominee’s campaign. 2. Ms. Kelly’s request to participate in the League’s forum was denied by League’s forum committee, some of who are members of the Muscatine Democratic Central Committee. 3. The League representative on the forum committee, a key Democratic Central Committee member, stated in an email that that Ms. Kelly was not a candidate for election.
What would be some truths: 1. Kas Kelly has registered with the Iowa Ethics and Campaign Disclosure Board as a candidate with an organization and bank account. This is required by the state of all candidates for election. Therefore, according to the State of Iowa, Kas Kelly is a recognized candidate for District 4 supervisor. 2. Some members of the League forum committee that are key players on the Democratic Central Committee show a partisan prejudice in denying Kas Kelly a seat in the forum. 3. Write-in candidates are by their nature a grassroots statement of the voter’s critical role in democracy. Therefore Kas Kelly should be wholeheartedly supported by the League if the Leagues statements are to be believed.
So, now on a personal note, I will close. I am running down the road of Muscatine politics for office and I find Groucho’s advice valuable. If you want a campaign of truth seeking and telling, then be careful. Make sure you look under the rock to find out what may be the truth. I looked under Kas Kelly’s rock and found a person I can endorse and work with to help all county residents.
Edward F. Askew
Supervisor Candidate District 3
