Letter: Moderates, where are you?

As we listened about January 6, 2021, I am reminded that because Liz Cheney chooses truth and to support the institutions of our democracy over an individual, she was ousted by her state Republicans. Finding out the facts of how the insurrection came to happen is not about politics and when the Republicans say it is, I find that distressing.It is about expecting and accepting only behavior consistent with values of decency and appropriate problem-solving.

Only 2 Republicans attended the January 6 Capitol ceremony- how sad. Moderates and/or people with common sense, where are you? Donald Trump lowered standards for interpersonal interaction to serve his own ego. He can’t help himself; he is a narcissist. He has followers because it is appealing to barge forward, not thinking about consequences…until it all unravels. As a way of life, relying on our “fast”/reactive brains is not a good way forward. Perhaps the insurrection was an example? People died as a result of that day. But that is what is being asked for. The Republican party cannot seem to halt that thinking, or are they just putting power over decency? It is up to us to say neither is acceptable.