Letter: Prairies provide food and shelter

On June 5, a kind volunteer from our Louisa County community came out to the four-acre prairie in front of the Sheriff’s Complex (and Louisa County Conservation) and mowed the woody invasives. Now the prairie plants that feed the pollinators and birds can grow even healthier.

Prairies provide food and shelter for not only the pollinators like bees and butterflies that keep our farmers crops producing, but also for upland game like quail, turkey and pheasant. Turkey and quail eat a lot of insects and even a small prairie is chock full of insects jumping, crawling and flying everywhere. Many folks in Louisa County are hunters and farmers. This volunteer was definitely acting in the best interests for hunters and farmers.

Even though this prairie is small, it is mighty. I regularly see pheasant flying into it and every fall Louisa County conservation collects monarch eggs from the milkweed and rear monarchs for the tag and release program. Over the last few years almost every child in grade school in Louisa County has been able to witness the release of this iconic pollinator, the monarch butterfly, reared on the milkweed in this small but mighty prairie.

So thank you again for coming in on a Saturday, loaning a tractor and mower, and knocking back those pesky woody invasives like honeysuckle!

Laura Semken