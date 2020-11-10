Letter: Reiner a good friend to many

Tom Reiner is a generous person, and a Vietnam veteran.
He uses his own gas to get food products and delivers them to the needy. He goes to the mission in Muscatine, and the shelter. He also delivers to the Almesh families. He has been a good friend to many and asks nothing in exchange. He will help anyone in need.
We always look forward to his visit, not because of what he brings, but we enjoy his visit.
Charles and Roberta Smith
