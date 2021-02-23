LETTER: Republican voter bills are solutions looking for a problem

Once again the Republicans in the state legislature are trying to pass bills that are a solution looking for a problem. There is practically zero voter fraud in Iowa, but Republicans are pushing Senate File 413 and House File 590- two voter suppression bills.

If passed these bills would do the following (to name just a few)-

1) The early voting period would be cut from 29 to 18 days. It used to be 40 days.

2) Voters wouldn’t be able to even request an absentee ballot until 70 days before an election. Right now the period is 120 days.

3) Anyone who misses voting in a general election would have their name placed on an “inactive” voter list.

4) Friends or neighbors wouldn’t be allowed to take a voter’s absentee ballot to the Auditor’s office.

5) There could only be one drop box in the whole county to drop off absentee ballots.

6) County Auditors would have restrictions placed on what they can and cannot do. They would essentially be subservient to the Secretary of State or the Legislative Council. This would be another Republican nail in the local control coffin.