Letter: Republicans on track to destroy America

The American Nazi Party, elements of the Klu Klux Klan, White Supremacist, Q anon, the Proud Boys (identified as a terrorist organization), and other Right Wing extremist groups attacked congress at the behest of President Donald Trump. With zip ties, baseball bats, body armor, and helmets this mob of thugs was intent to not only trash the Congress, its leaders, kill Nancy Pelosi, hang Mike Pence, but also overthrow the elected government. The tepid response by the Republican leadership was to excuse Donald Trump for commanding and cheering on the riot. Trump should be held accountable.

The Republican Party is now the Donald Trump party. An ABC News poll listed the 10 most common words that respondents gave for Donald Trump: incompetent, arrogant, strong, idiot, egotistical, ignorant, great, narcissistic, and racist a------. Not content to try to obliterate democracy the Republican leadership is on track to destroy America.

On February 27, 1933 the government of Germany began to be effectively taken over by the Nazi Party. The politicians in power let Hitler become their leader; they thought they could control him and have him do their bidding. The canary in the coal mine and the rise of Nazi Germany was on that date, the parliamentary building in Berlin, the Reichstag, went up in flames from Adolf Hitler’s orchestrated arson attack. Sound familiar?