We have presidential candidates appealing for the vote of church goers. Regardless if it is the municipality, county or parish, state, federal level of government; the below scripture not only has the answer to not only heal the land, but also make it possible for God to bless this nation and the other above named government identities.

“If my people, which are called by my name, shall humble themselves, and pray, and seek my face, and turn from their wicked ways; then I will hear from heaven, and will forgive their sin, and will heal their land.” II Chronicles 7:14 KJB.

It is a promise that encourages those called by his name to continue even when an emergency does not exist to follow God’s law and when they sin to ask God to forgive them.

Roger Roth

Muscatine

