We have presidential candidates appealing for the vote of church goers. Regardless if it is the municipality, county or parish, state, federal level of government; the below scripture not only has the answer to not only heal the land, but also make it possible for God to bless this nation and the other above named government identities.
“If my people, which are called by my name, shall humble themselves, and pray, and seek my face, and turn from their wicked ways; then I will hear from heaven, and will forgive their sin, and will heal their land.” II Chronicles 7:14 KJB.
It is a promise that encourages those called by his name to continue even when an emergency does not exist to follow God’s law and when they sin to ask God to forgive them.
You have free articles remaining.
Roger Roth
Muscatine
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.