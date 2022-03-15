LETTER: Selling Baird Timber is not right

After attending last week’s Louisa County Conservation Board (LCCB) meeting held on Tuesday, March 1, I feel the need to again write about what I observed. I was very happy to hear the public voice their opinion to the Board to not sell because of the value of public recreation, and especially conservation. In fact, it was truly humbling to witness testimony from three family members, one even coming back from Minnesota to give us a little history, and their thoughts on why the land should remain public, and not sold. To sum up generally, they talked about their connection to the land during hard times, especially as a wood source for heating, but when their family came together to make the difficult decision to sell, it was not about money. They wanted people to have a connection, to perpetually be used for future generations. They didn’t view that land as a commodity, that was not their soul. Again, having them there to give their testimony, to me was powerful! But I certainly don’t wish to undermine the others who spoke of their personal connection to not only that parcel of public land, but to the value of public land and conservation in general. Another landowner commented about the loss of trust when government county conservation boards sell off land that individual or family landowners deed over to the government for future generations to enjoy, only to have some individuals in government decide in the future that the land should only be used as a commodity, and sell it.

So, after the people spoke, Josh Hardin and Brad Quigley motioned to table the vote on whether to sell Baird Timber for another meeting, and although this was brought in a heated discussion amongst the board, as some from the board thought that since many folks from the community came, including former family members of Baird Timber to voice their opposition to the sale, those members thought that voting would be the right thing to do. Teresa Coleman was the deciding vote to allow tabling the decision for some time in the future. Recall that from my observations from attending multiple LCCB Board meetings now, Josh Hardin was the board member who proposed and brought this land sale idea to the agenda, backed again by Brad Quigley and Teresa Coleman with their stated goals to use the money to potentially help pay for campground development at Virginia Grove, and that without evidence, they seemed to convince themselves that “nobody uses this piece of public property anyway.” During this latest meeting, even though other people independent of me brought up the conservation benefits, I’m not convinced that these particular board members feel that connection to conservation. In the Code of Iowa section 350.2 it states, “Members of the county conservation board shall be selected and appointed (by the supervisors) on the basis of their demonstrated interest in conservation matters.” Hopefully more people start to come to LCCB Board and Board of Supervisor open meetings. I question whether all the members of the LCCB demonstrate an interest in conservation. I feel that some members lean more toward development and commoditization, rather than any spiritual connection to being out in nature. In my opinion selling the public land of America is not right!