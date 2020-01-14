{{featured_button_text}}

The Iowa Legislature started a new session and already Republican State Senator Jake Chapman is talking loony tunes.

His idea is to eliminate the state’s income tax and return the surplus to the taxpayers. We need more revenue coming in to the state’s coffers, not less!

I guess he has forgotten that Iowa now has the worst bridges in the nation.

I guess he has forgotten about the years of zero and 1 percent allowable growth to public education.

And the horrible water quality in this state.

Or the huge costs associated with fixing mental health problems in Iowa.

Or the inevitable additional checks we will hand out because the Republicans privatized Medicaid services in the state.

Or the….well, you get the idea.

Thank you for your time.

Don Paulson

