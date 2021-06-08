Letter: Supporting insurrection investigation

Republican U.S. Senators Charles Grassley and Joni Ernst need to be elected to the Hall of Shame. They both voted “No” to create a bipartisan commission to investigate the Jan. 6 attempt by Trump supporters to overthrow the legitimately-elected government of the United States. You’ll remember the mob even chanted, “Hang Mike Pence!”- who was Trump’s Vice-President.

Both of them took the oath to “support and defend the Constitution of the United States against all enemies, foreign and domestic; that I will bear true faith and allegiance to the same; that I take this obligation freely, without any mental reservation or purpose of evasion…”

What are they thinking? Are they afraid of the supporters of the fourth-grade reading level, bumper sticker slogan-repeating former president? Do they think Trump will find someone to run against them in a primary election?

I’m sure both of them will be falling all over themselves praising veterans and hugging the flag this Memorial Day and the Fourth of July. Let’s hope they pause and realize the irony.

Thank you for your time.

Don Paulson

Letts, Iowa

