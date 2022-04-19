LETTER: This Earth Day, be part of the change

Earth Day 2022: An open letter from League of Women Voters of Muscatine County, to the Muscatine County community.

Climate change is affecting our world in increasingly obvious ways. If you have grandchildren or might have, if you don’t want to keep spending dollars on natural disasters or situations made worse by climate change, “usual and customary” needs to change.

League is challenging individuals, organizations, businesses, and governmental bodies to make plans for those changes! We each/all need to do something to increase “sustainability” in the way we live and play and we need to start taking action faster!

Instead of proposing specific changes, which League sometimes does, we are asking that we all take stock and make plans. We are all different and find different solutions to be more “do-able”.

Some of you are already doing things. Do more or pick up the pace and let us know what those things are.

If you are not, we are asking that people, organizations and businesses:

1. Choose something to measure

2. Choose a course of action to change that outcome

3. Choose a time-line for measurement

4. Report to the community what you are doing and spark others to do the same.

History tells us that what we measure, we can change. So we ask you to start there, and then inform us/the community what you are doing to change those numbers. Transparency and accountability to community members fits well with engaging everyone to build more sustainable communities. Sharing stories can create momentum which we believe is needed.

We want to spend our limited resources on building a better world for our families, not constantly repairing the old. So whether you are a climate-change believer, or just want to save money, we think it is time to be more pro-active rather than reactive. To repeat words used by the Des Moines Citizen’s Task Force on Sustainability, “ We can build a more connected, more resilient, and more equitable community by coming together to meet clean energy goals and focusing on building a climate-resilient city.”

We look forward to hearing about your creativity and your commitment.

League of Women Voters of Muscatine County

Holly Oppelt, President

