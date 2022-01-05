LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Biden must stop TransCanada pipeline

Recently a doctor from Rock Island had a letter in the Journal bemoaning the fact that President Biden had canceled TC Energy’s (formerly TransCanada) Keystone XL pipeline project. The good doctor also wondered why he asked the nations of OPEC to pump more oil so the price of gasoline would go down. Due to the pandemic the demand for oil was way down, and some refineries have been off-line. Just last week there was an explosion at a refinery in Texas.

Note the “TransCanada” part. This isn’t an American company. The pipeline starts in Alberta, Canada, and the plan was to send down 830,000 barrels of oil a day from the thick and dirty tar sands bitumen deposits. It is more acidic and corrosive, hence the dozen-plus leaks the original section has had already. You probably remember the leak in North Dakota that spilled 383,000 gallons. (Nov. 2, 2021, Melissa Dancher and Courtney Lindwell, “What Is the Keystone Pipeline?”, National Resources Defense Council)

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

President Obama had put a stop to the project, but President Trump brought it back to life with an executive order. In late March of 2017 his State Department personnel illegally approved a cross-border permit, but it was tied up in the courts. (from the previous citation.)