Letter to the editor: Continue funding Planned Parenthood

I am writing after the Iowa Supreme Court’s ruling that Planned Parenthood cannot provide state supported sex education to Iowa youth under the program CAPP, Community Adolescent Pregnancy Prevention program, and Governor Reynolds ensuing comments that, “ today’s ruling is a strong statement in support of the idea that taxpayers should not fund abortion.” That makes it sound like the state has been. Government has not been funding abortions.
I was active in the local adolescent pregnancy prevention group when Muscatine had one of the highest rates of teen pregnancy in the state. The goal of everyone I have EVER met working in this arena is to prevent unwanted pregnancy, not secretly wait in order to get to end up providing abortions once unwanted pregnancy happens. It seems to me the state of Iowa aids and abets in the defacto need for abortions by continually undermining funding and service availability by providers who aim to prevent unwanted pregnancies.
In my opinion, if you accept the logic of “promoting abstinence and reducing teen pregnancy could arguably be undermined when taught by the entity that performs nearly all the abortions in Iowa” then you should never go to a physician for preventive care because he/she might just end up ignoring issues so they can refer to a colleague surgeon in the same clinic to do surgery. Should we separate other service providers into prevention and intervention? Eye checks separate from glasses providers? Teeth cleaning separate from cavity care? Or maybe OBs shouldn’t prescribe birth control because they really just want to perform a delivery or c-section? Why do we defund pregnancy prevention providers who deliver a continuum of services?
Deciding for oneself about parental readiness should be something we all agree on as appropriate for financial, emotional, social reasons, personally and societally.
America has such a convoluted relationship with sex -- as in it is not OK to advocate birth prevention because that suggests planning and sex is immoral/a sign of weakness?/evil?/only supposed to lead to parenthood? Yet we are fine selling just about any product with sexual inuendo, and “abandon” the children once they are born, that we cannot arrive at the most commonsense and financially responsible approach to reducing abortion -- that of pregnancy prevention. Why do we need to make it so complicated?
Fund birth control for women instead of funding how to handle unwanted pregnancies.
-- Kris Weis