Letter to the editor: Continue funding Planned Parenthood

I am writing after the Iowa Supreme Court’s ruling that Planned Parenthood cannot provide state supported sex education to Iowa youth under the program CAPP, Community Adolescent Pregnancy Prevention program, and Governor Reynolds ensuing comments that, “ today’s ruling is a strong statement in support of the idea that taxpayers should not fund abortion.” That makes it sound like the state has been. Government has not been funding abortions.

I was active in the local adolescent pregnancy prevention group when Muscatine had one of the highest rates of teen pregnancy in the state. The goal of everyone I have EVER met working in this arena is to prevent unwanted pregnancy, not secretly wait in order to get to end up providing abortions once unwanted pregnancy happens. It seems to me the state of Iowa aids and abets in the defacto need for abortions by continually undermining funding and service availability by providers who aim to prevent unwanted pregnancies.