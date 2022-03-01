Letter to the editor: Extend 2021 EITC provisions

2021 was an exceptional year for progress against child poverty in America. The 2021 expansion of Child Tax Credit to all low-income families and new monthly payment option kept over 3 million children from poverty each month the payments went out.

And this tax season, millions of low-wage workers previously taxed into poverty will get a break because of the 2021 expansion of the Earned Income Tax Credit.

But the 2021 CTC and EITC changes have expired and so far, a slim majority of senators has refused to extend it. Just when Americans face additional financial hardships from higher costs and pandemic disruptions, half the Senate is turning a blind eye. Lifting millions of children and workers out of poverty creates immeasurable benefits for them and society as whole. It's also the right thing to do.

I urge our members of Congress to immediately extend the 2021 EITC provisions for low-wage workers and the 2021 CTC provisions for children, including permanent full refundability and resumption of the monthly payments.

Marcelina Ceniceros

Iowa City

