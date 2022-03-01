 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story
LETTER TO THE EDITOR

Letter to the editor: Extend 2021 EITC provisions

  • Updated
  • 0
Muscatine Journal logo

2021 was an exceptional year for progress against child poverty in America. The 2021 expansion of Child Tax Credit to all low-income families and new monthly payment option kept over 3 million children from poverty each month the payments went out.

And this tax season, millions of low-wage workers previously taxed into poverty will get a break because of the 2021 expansion of the Earned Income Tax Credit.

But the 2021 CTC and EITC changes have expired and so far, a slim majority of senators has refused to extend it. Just when Americans face additional financial hardships from higher costs and pandemic disruptions, half the Senate is turning a blind eye. Lifting millions of children and workers out of poverty creates immeasurable benefits for them and society as whole. It's also the right thing to do.

I urge our members of Congress to immediately extend the 2021 EITC provisions for low-wage workers and the 2021 CTC provisions for children, including permanent full refundability and resumption of the monthly payments.

People are also reading…

Marcelina Ceniceros

Iowa City

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News